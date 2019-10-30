|
McCURRACH
Ray (nee Welsh) Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Victoria Hospital, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Ray (nee Welsh), aged 80 years, of Kingskettle, formerly of Ballater and Biggar. Beloved wife of the late Alec, a much loved mum of John, Shona and the late Sheila, also a loving and dear nana, great-nana, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and a good friend to many. Funeral service in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, November 12, at 12.45 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium doors for MS Scotland.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019