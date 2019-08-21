|
HILL Nancy The family of the late Nancy Hill would like to thank everyone for the flowers, cards, and kind wishes they received on their sad loss. Thanks to all who attended the service in Biggar Kirk. Special thanks to the staff of Biggar Health Centre and Wishaw General Hospital. To the Rev Mike Fucella for his comforting service and to Andrew Ironside Funeral Directors for their care and assistance at this sad time. The retiring collection in aid of Dementia UK raised £425. Nancy and Peter are now together again.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019