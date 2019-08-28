|
BLACK Nancy (Annie) The family of the late Nancy Black would like to thank everyone for the cards and kind wishes they have received during this sad time. Thanks to all who attended the service at Carluke United Reformed Church. To John Wilcox and Iain Pollock for their comforting and heartfelt service. Also to the care and assistance given by Ian Brown Funeral Directors. A special mention of thanks to all staff of Ward 12 at Wishaw General. The British Red Cross will receive the retiring collection.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019