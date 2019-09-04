|
PEAT Morton Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on August 30, 2019. Peter Morton (Mote) Peat, Greenhill, aged 95 years. Beloved husband of Helen Baxter, much adored father of Watson, Marion and Elizabeth, father-in-law to Sandra and grandpa to Steven and Abbey. A private interment will take place at Greenhill, followed by a service of Celebration at Old Parish Church, Lesmahagow, on Monday, September 9, at 11.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019