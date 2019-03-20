|
|
|
GIBB May May of Biggar, wife of the late Alec sadly passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, following a short illness. Thanks to all staff in Ward 11 at Wishaw General Hospital for their care and attention. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 21, at
11 am, in the Masonic Hall, 127 High St, Biggar thereafter burial in Biggar Crofts Cemetery, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiring collection in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
