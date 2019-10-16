Home

LORIMER Maureen Peacefully, at Lady Home Cottage Hospital, on October 10, 2019, Maureen, aged 75 years, beloved wife of the late David and cherished mum of Jacqueline, Ian, Lynn and Carol. A much loved mother-in-law and proud gran. Funeral service will take place at Douglas Parish Church, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 10.30 am, followed by committal service at Douglas Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Friends of Lady Home Hospital.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
