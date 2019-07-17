Resources More Obituaries for Mary JAMIESON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary JAMIESON

Notice JAMIESON Mary The family of the late Mary Dunbar Jamieson, wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown by all during their recent bereavement. They would like to thank Orchard House Care Home, for the excellent care and support that Mary received over the last four years. A collection raised £680 for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, thank you to all who contributed

Matters it not if time began,

If time will ever cease.

She was here, she used it well,

And now she is at peace. Published in Carluke Gazette on July 17, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices