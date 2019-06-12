|
ALEXANDER Margaret Peacefully, on June 6, 2019, at Wishaw General Hospital, aged 83 years. Devoted wife of the late John and beloved mum to John, Linda, Margaret and Janet.
A much loved mother-in-law and proud gran to nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Holytown Crematorium, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 12, 2019
