GAIR Malcolm Lesley and all the family of the late Malcolm Gair wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent sad bereavement. Also for the numerous cards, donations to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland and incredible presence at his funeral last week. Many thanks Louise Mackay of St Nicholas Church for a comforting service and to all the staff at Lanark Co-op Funeralcare for funeral arrangements. Malcolm will be sadly missed.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
