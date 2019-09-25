Home

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00
St Nicholas Parish Church
Lindsay JARDINE

Lindsay JARDINE Notice
JARDINE Lindsay Peacefully, on September 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Lady Home Cottage Hospital. Cherished husband of Moira and a greatly loved father of Stephen, Alan and Linda. A proud grandpa to his loving grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all the family. Funeral service will take place at St Nicholas Parish Church, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 10 am, followed by committal service at South Lanarkshire Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
