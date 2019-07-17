|
HILLAN Linda In loving memory of a dearly loved wife, mum and gran, passed away July 15th, 2017.
Two years have passed
since that sad day,
When one we loved was called away,
We miss you so much,
We love you more each and every day.
If we could see you
just one more time,
To talk and laugh, kiss your tears away,
But you're with God now,
holding His hand,
Looking down on us from above.
Happy now with family,
sending down so much special love.
Always remembered.
Frankie, Marion, Margaret, Frances, Andrew and Peter xxxxxx
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 17, 2019