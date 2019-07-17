|
|
|
NEIL Kathleen Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on July 9, 2019. Kathleen Neil, (nee Shannon). Beloved wife of William Neil, loving mother to Tracie and Shaun. "Second mother" to Christine and much loved grandmother to Nickie and Natasha and great-grandmother to Charlotte and Grace. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited takes place at St. Mary's Church, Lanark, on Friday, July 19, commencing at 9.30 am. Thereafter to St. Catherine's Cemetery, Lanark, arriving at 10.45 am, approximately.
Don't weep at my grave,
For I am not there.
I've a date with my husband,
To dance in the air.
I'll be singing in sunshine,
healthy and free.
Playing tag with the wind,
Please do not weep for me.
All the family.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 17, 2019