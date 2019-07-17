Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
09:30
St. Mary's Church
Lanark
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:45
St. Catherine's Cemetery
Lanark
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katheen NEIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katheen NEIL

Notice Condolences

Katheen NEIL Notice
NEIL Kathleen Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on July 9, 2019. Kathleen Neil, (nee Shannon). Beloved wife of William Neil, loving mother to Tracie and Shaun. "Second mother" to Christine and much loved grandmother to Nickie and Natasha and great-grandmother to Charlotte and Grace. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited takes place at St. Mary's Church, Lanark, on Friday, July 19, commencing at 9.30 am. Thereafter to St. Catherine's Cemetery, Lanark, arriving at 10.45 am, approximately.
Don't weep at my grave,
For I am not there.
I've a date with my husband,
To dance in the air.
I'll be singing in sunshine,
healthy and free.
Playing tag with the wind,
Please do not weep for me.
All the family.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.