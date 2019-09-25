|
|
|
REID (Bryce) Karen Treasured memories of our loving daughter and devoted mum Karen, who passed away suddenly on September 24, 2014.
Always loved and always with us.
We miss you in the morning,
And when the sunset fades,
The ache within all our hearts,
Just will not go away.
Our hearts are filled with love for you,
When we think how much you cared,
And we remember all the happiness,
And the joy that we all shared.
With all our love, Mum, (Dad), Lauren, Kirstie and family x.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019