PRENTICE John (Johnny) Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Cathy (nee Colligan), brother of the late Margaret Harris, a much loved uncle and great-uncle and a special friend to many.
In our hearts and memories forever.
A funeral will be held on Monday, December 23, at 1 pm, at St Nicholas Parish Church, Lanark, thereafter to Springbank Cemetery, at 1.45 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019