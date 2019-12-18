Home

John (Johnny) PRENTICE

PRENTICE John (Johnny) Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Cathy (nee Colligan), brother of the late Margaret Harris, a much loved uncle and great-uncle and a special friend to many.
In our hearts and memories forever.
A funeral will be held on Monday, December 23, at 1 pm, at St Nicholas Parish Church, Lanark, thereafter to Springbank Cemetery, at 1.45 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
