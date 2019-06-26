|
DOOLAN John Margaret and Caroline wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown by all during their recent sad bereavement. A special word of thanks to St Andrews Hospice and Ward 17 of Wishaw General Hospital for their excellent care and support.Thank you to the choir and parishioners of St Mary's, Lanark for the beautiful send off that John received and also to Father Jim for his spiritual comfort. Finally, thank you to Ian Brown Funeral Directors for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 26, 2019
