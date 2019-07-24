|
BAILLIE John Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family on July 18, 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Greta. A much loved father of Watson, Ted, the late Dewson, Robb and Jeanie. A proud and cherished grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather to all the family. Funeral service will take place at St Nicholas Parish Church on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10.30 am, followed by the committal service at South Lanarkshire Crematorium, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 24, 2019