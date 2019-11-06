Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean McCULLOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean McCULLOCH

Notice Condolences

Jean McCULLOCH Notice
McCULLOCH
Jean Peacefully, at home, on October 31, 2019, aged 92 years. Jean, beloved wife of the late John. A cherished mum of John, Janice and Michael. A loving gran and great-gran to Allison, Caroline, Lauren, Katrine, Christopher, James, Eve and Cora. Funeral service will take place at St Nicholas Parish Church, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10 am, followed by committal service at Lanark Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -