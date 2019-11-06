|
McCULLOCH
Jean Peacefully, at home, on October 31, 2019, aged 92 years. Jean, beloved wife of the late John. A cherished mum of John, Janice and Michael. A loving gran and great-gran to Allison, Caroline, Lauren, Katrine, Christopher, James, Eve and Cora. Funeral service will take place at St Nicholas Parish Church, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10 am, followed by committal service at Lanark Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019