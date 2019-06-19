|
|
|
YOUNG Janette Alex and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to the local district nurses, Macmillan Nurses, family doctor and all dedicated staff at St Andrew's hospice who cared for Janette. Special thanks also to Celia Orr School of Dancing for their Guard of Honour, Rev Susan Cowell for spiritual comfort, Father Jim Thomson, New Lanark Hotel for catering and to Ian Brown Funeral Director for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 19, 2019
