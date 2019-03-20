|
|
|
McILWAIN
Janette Peacefully, at Orchard House Nursing Home, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, Janette McIlwain (nee McIndoe) beloved wife of Tom McIlwain and loving mother of Stuart and Tanya. The family wish to thank all the staff of Orchard House Nursing Home for the care and devotion shown to Janette and also friends and neighbours for their kindness. The funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited will be held at Holytown Crematorium, on Friday, March 22, at 11.30 am. No flowers please, but donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
