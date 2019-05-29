|
|
|
YOUNG Janette Campbell Peacefully, at St Andrew's Hospice, Airdrie, on May 23, 2019, Janette Campbell, aged 71 years. Beloved wife of Alex Young (Auctioneer), devoted mother to Jason and Alana and step-mum to Linsay and Alison. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Lanark, on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 3 pm, therafter to Holytown Crematorium at 4.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Donations, will be received for charity in memory of Janette.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 29, 2019
