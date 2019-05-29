Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
15:00
St Mary's Church
Lanark
View Map
Committal
Friday, May 31, 2019
16:30
Holytown Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Campbell YOUNG

Notice Condolences

Janette Campbell YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Janette Campbell Peacefully, at St Andrew's Hospice, Airdrie, on May 23, 2019, Janette Campbell, aged 71 years. Beloved wife of Alex Young (Auctioneer), devoted mother to Jason and Alana and step-mum to Linsay and Alison. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Lanark, on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 3 pm, therafter to Holytown Crematorium at 4.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Donations, will be received for charity in memory of Janette.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.