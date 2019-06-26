|
BYRNE Janette (Jinty) Jinty's companion, Jimmy, daughter Mary and family would like to express their gratitude to Rev Helen Mee, for her comforting service, the Doctors at St Luke's Practice, Jean and staff at the Co-operative Funeralcare, Carluke, for all their support and to nephew George Sirrell Junior, for the flowers. Also thanks to the Paramedics and the Police, to the Carluke Masonic Lodge, including Sophia and staff, Brian Clarke and staff for the catering, Johnny Muldoun for his uplifting speech and Dougie, Mary and staff at the Wee Thackit Pub (Jinty's office), for their years of friendship. Finally, thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours, for their cards and kind expressions of sympathy. A collection of £400 was raised for Cancer Research UK in Jinty's name.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 26, 2019
