Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Dunfermline
23 Dewar Street
Dunfermline, Fife KY12 8AD
01383 723556
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette BYRNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette (Jinty) BYRNE

Notice

Janette (Jinty) BYRNE Notice
BYRNE Janette (Jinty) Jinty's companion, Jimmy, daughter Mary and family would like to express their gratitude to Rev Helen Mee, for her comforting service, the Doctors at St Luke's Practice, Jean and staff at the Co-operative Funeralcare, Carluke, for all their support and to nephew George Sirrell Junior, for the flowers. Also thanks to the Paramedics and the Police, to the Carluke Masonic Lodge, including Sophia and staff, Brian Clarke and staff for the catering, Johnny Muldoun for his uplifting speech and Dougie, Mary and staff at the Wee Thackit Pub (Jinty's office), for their years of friendship. Finally, thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours, for their cards and kind expressions of sympathy. A collection of £400 was raised for Cancer Research UK in Jinty's name.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.