STEEL Janet Peacefully, at Beechgrove Care Home, Lanark on September 27, 2019, Janet Dickie Burns Steel, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Bruce Steel, MRCVS, devoted mother to Bruce, Hazel and David, mother-in-law to Alex, Rachel and Jill and nana to David, James, Terri and Murray.
Sadly missed by all.
Funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Lanark on Tuesday, October 8, at
1.15 pm, thereafter at Holytown Crematorium at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019