Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet STEEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet STEEL

Notice Condolences

Janet STEEL Notice
STEEL Janet Peacefully, at Beechgrove Care Home, Lanark on September 27, 2019, Janet Dickie Burns Steel, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Bruce Steel, MRCVS, devoted mother to Bruce, Hazel and David, mother-in-law to Alex, Rachel and Jill and nana to David, James, Terri and Murray.
Sadly missed by all.
Funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Lanark on Tuesday, October 8, at
1.15 pm, thereafter at Holytown Crematorium at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.