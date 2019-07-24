Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30
9 Springhill Street
Douglas, Lanark
LENNOX Janet Peacefully, on July 19, 2019, at Wishaw General Hospital, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late William Lennox, cherished mum to William and Mary, mother-in-law to Graeme and Christine and sister-in-law to Karin (her partner in crime). A greatly loved and proud gran to all the family. Funeral service will take place at 10.30 am, at 9 Springhill Street, Douglas, Lanark, on Wednesday, July 31, followed by the committal service at Douglas Cemetery.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 24, 2019
