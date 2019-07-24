|
LENNOX Janet Peacefully, on July 19, 2019, at Wishaw General Hospital, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late William Lennox, cherished mum to William and Mary, mother-in-law to Graeme and Christine and sister-in-law to Karin (her partner in crime). A greatly loved and proud gran to all the family. Funeral service will take place at 10.30 am, at 9 Springhill Street, Douglas, Lanark, on Wednesday, July 31, followed by the committal service at Douglas Cemetery.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 24, 2019