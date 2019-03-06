|
ARMOUR James Passed away peacefully, at Lady Home Hospital, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. James (Jimmy), aged 93 years, much loved husband of Margaret. Margaret would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support during this very difficult time. Special thanks to all staff at Ladyhome Hospital and in particular Margaret Anne for such exceptional care and attention. Thanks also to Mr Alan Grant for spiritual comfort and such a lovely service.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
