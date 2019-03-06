Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James ARMOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James ARMOUR

Notice Condolences

James ARMOUR Notice
ARMOUR James Passed away peacefully, at Lady Home Hospital, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. James (Jimmy), aged 93 years, much loved husband of Margaret. Margaret would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support during this very difficult time. Special thanks to all staff at Ladyhome Hospital and in particular Margaret Anne for such exceptional care and attention. Thanks also to Mr Alan Grant for spiritual comfort and such a lovely service.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.