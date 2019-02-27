FRAME Jack Suddenly, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, after a tragic accident. Jack David, aged 16 years, dearly loved son of David and Mandy and much loved brother to Chloe.

A precious one from us has gone,

A voice we loved is stilled,

A place is vacant in our home,

Which never can be filled.

We miss the sunshine of his face, his fond and loving care.

Our home is dark without you son,

We miss you everywhere.

God in His wisdom has recalled the boon,

His love has given,

And though the body moulders here,

The soul is safe in Heaven.

Mum, Dad and Chloe.

You'll never need to be alone,

As part of us you'll always own,

Your smile, your touch, your sense of fun,

Will stay with us forever grandson.

Fly with the angels Jack.

Though his smile has gone forever,

And his hand we cannot touch,

We still have so many memories,

Of the one we loved so much.

David, Mandy and Chloe would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere thanks to all medical staff who attended the scene and special thanks for the amazing support and kindness shown by the whole community. Thanks also to Mr Alan Grant for his comfort and such a personal service. Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More