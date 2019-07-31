|
LYON Isabel Peacefully, at Bankhouse Care Home, Lesmahagow on July 24, 2019, Isabel, aged 79 years, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mum to Jane, Mary and Susan, and son-in -laws Chubb, Jake and Craig, devoted gran and great-gran to Stuart, Lynsey, Shannon, David, Cailtlyn and Casey.
Much loved and sadly missed.
Behind our smiles, there's a million tears,
For the mum we lost, and loved so dear,
Our hearts still ache, as we whisper so,
"God bless you mum, we miss you so"
Special thanks from all the family go to South Lanarkshire Carers, St Andrews Hospice, Glebe Medical Centre, all the staff at Bankhouse Care Home.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 31, 2019