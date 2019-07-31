|
|
|
BARR Isabel The family of the late Isabel Barr wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, neighbours and friends for their kindness and support following their bereavement in particular for the many cards, letters, floral tributes and attendance at the funeral which provided much support. The magnificent sum of £990 was donated to Alzheimer Scotland in Isabel's memory. Special thanks to Rev Jim Cutler, St Nicholas Parish Church, Robertson Arms and Ian Brown Funeral Directors for their professional services rendered.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 31, 2019