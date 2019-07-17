|
|
|
BARR Isabel Peacefully, at Beechgrove Care Home, Isabel Nimmo Barr (nee Barrie), on Friday, July 12, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Barr, of Harelaw, devoted mother of Hazel, Alan, Ian, Andrew and Steven, dear mother-in-law and proud grandma and great-grandma to the family. Funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Lanark, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11 am and thereafter to Carstairs Road Cemetery, to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 17, 2019