Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00
St Nicholas Church
Lanark
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel BARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel BARR

Notice Condolences

Isabel BARR Notice
BARR Isabel Peacefully, at Beechgrove Care Home, Isabel Nimmo Barr (nee Barrie), on Friday, July 12, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Barr, of Harelaw, devoted mother of Hazel, Alan, Ian, Andrew and Steven, dear mother-in-law and proud grandma and great-grandma to the family. Funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Lanark, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11 am and thereafter to Carstairs Road Cemetery, to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.