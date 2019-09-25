|
LOCH Hugh Peacefully at Ladyhome Hospital, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Hugh, 83 years, beloved husband of Jean Anderson and much loved dad and papa, will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service to which all are respectfully invited, will take place on Friday, October 4, at Lesmahagow Old Parish Church, at 1 pm, thereafter to Lesmahagow Cemetery, arriving at 2 pm. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in lieu to Friends of Ladyhome, at the church service.
