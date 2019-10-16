Home

Helen SMITH

Helen SMITH Notice
SMITH Helen Suddenly, but peacefully at home on October 3, 2019, Helen, beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy), loving mum to Sandra, Paul and Alasdair, much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will take place in Libberton Church (today), Wednesday, October 16, at 1 pm, thereafter burial in Carnwath Cemetery, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiring collection in aid of a chosen charity.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
