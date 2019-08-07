|
|
|
MUIR Graeme In loving memory of our son Graeme, sadly taken from us on August 10, 1996.
As time goes by we miss you more,
Your smiling face we still adore,
In our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
Love always Mum and Dad
Simply the best brother.
Derek, Jim and families
Precious memories proudly kept,
Of a special nephew I will never forget.
Love uncle Iain.
Also remembering our much loved mum and gran, Jean McLellan, died Janaury 30, 2019.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019