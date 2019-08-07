Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Graeme MUIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme MUIR

Memories Condolences

Graeme MUIR Memories
MUIR Graeme In loving memory of our son Graeme, sadly taken from us on August 10, 1996.
As time goes by we miss you more,
Your smiling face we still adore,
In our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
Love always Mum and Dad
Simply the best brother.
Derek, Jim and families
Precious memories proudly kept,
Of a special nephew I will never forget.
Love uncle Iain.
Also remembering our much loved mum and gran, Jean McLellan, died Janaury 30, 2019.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.