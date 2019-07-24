Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00
Greyfriars Parish Church
Lanark
Committal
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00
Lanark Cemetery
Grace STEELE Notice
STEELE Grace Cowan
(nee Shand) (formerly of Kenilworth Road, Lanark)
Peacefully, on July 15, 2019, at Avonbridge Care Home, Hamilton, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late W. J. Steele, cherished mother of Colin and Jim and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother to all the family. Funeral service will take place at Greyfriars Parish Church, Lanark, on July 30, 2019, at 10 am, followed by the committal service at Lanark Cemetery at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 24, 2019
