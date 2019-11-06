Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freda HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda (Wallace) HILL

Notice Condolences

Freda (Wallace) HILL Notice
HILL Freda
(nee Wallace) Tragically, on October 28, 2019, at WGH, Freda, beloved wife of the late David, adored daughter to Alex and the late Cathy, much loved sister to Gillian and the late Sam, sister-in-law to Ian, cherished aunt to Gayle, Kimberley, Colin, Colin, Jack, Megan, Fraser, Hannah and Gordon.
The family would like to thank all staff in ACCU and Ward 18 for the care given. At Freda's request cremation will be private. The family have set up a justgiving.com page (fredahill), in appreciation for the palliative care given at this difficult time.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -