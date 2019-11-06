|
HILL Freda
(nee Wallace) Tragically, on October 28, 2019, at WGH, Freda, beloved wife of the late David, adored daughter to Alex and the late Cathy, much loved sister to Gillian and the late Sam, sister-in-law to Ian, cherished aunt to Gayle, Kimberley, Colin, Colin, Jack, Megan, Fraser, Hannah and Gordon.
The family would like to thank all staff in ACCU and Ward 18 for the care given. At Freda's request cremation will be private. The family have set up a justgiving.com page (fredahill), in appreciation for the palliative care given at this difficult time.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019