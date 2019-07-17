Resources More Obituaries for Frank WEBB Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank WEBB

Notice WEBB Frank Christine and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours, for all the cards and flowers given to them at this very sad time. A special word of thanks goes to the District Nurses, everyone at the Lady Home Hospital and the local Doctors for all the care and kindness they gave to Frank. Thanks to Rev Dr Nikki MacDonald, for her comforting service, to Shannon and her colleagues at Ian Brown Funeral Directors, for all arrangements and to Douglas Victoria Bowling Club and Tom Kirkland for the lovely tea. Finally, thank you for the donations that were raised for Lady Home Hospital, Douglas, a total of £912.22 was collected. Published in Carluke Gazette on July 17, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices