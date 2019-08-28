Home

Elizabeth (Betty) STARK

Notice

Elizabeth (Betty) STARK Notice
STARK Elizabeth (Betty) Davie and family would like to thank friends, family and neighbours for flowers, cards and kindness received on the sad loss of Betty. The presence of all who joined them at the service in Livingston Crematorium was greatly appreciated. Special mention to Rev. Elspeth MacLean for her warm and comforting service remembering Betty and to Shannon and staff at Ian Brown Funeral Directors for their help and guidance. To all the wonderful staff at Crosslaw House sincere thanks for your care and comfort to Betty during her stay with you.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
