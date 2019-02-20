Home

Elizabeth Nisbet HEPBURN

Notice

HEPBURN Elizabeth Nisbet Elma and Ian thank sincerely all family and friends for the beautiful flowers, cards and letters of sympathy, received on the recent sad bereavement of Elma's mother, Elizabeth Nisbet Hepburn. We also extend special thanks to Reverend Elspeth MacLean, for the memorable service at Forth St Paul's Parish Church and thank sincerely everyone who attended there and at Carnwath Cemetery. Thank you also, to Andrew Ironside of Ironside Funeral Directors for his outstanding professional services
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
