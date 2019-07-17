Home

Elizabeth Lindsay CHARTERIS

Elizabeth Lindsay CHARTERIS Notice
CHARTERIS Elizabeth Lindsay (Forres)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Dr Gray's Hospital, Elgin, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Elizabeth Lindsay, of 87 Forbeshill and formerly of St Leonard Street, Lanark. Devoted wife to Derek, much loved mum to Amanda and Jill, dear mother-in-law to Glen and George and a loving grandma and great -grandma. Cremated at Inverness Crematorium. Donations, if desired, to Leprosy Mission Scotland, can be forwarded to Andrew Smith Funeral Directors, 17 Tytler Street, Forres, IV36 1EL.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 17, 2019
