Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth HAMILTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth HAMILTON

Notice HAMILTON Elizabeth The family of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Hamilton would like to thank everyone for the cards and kind wishes they received during their recent bereavement. Thanks to all who attended the services at Holytown Crematorium and St Nicholas Parish Church, Lanark. To the Rev Louise Mackay for her comforting and heartfelt services, also for the care and assistance given by Henry Dorricott Funeral Services. A special mention of thanks to all staff in Ward 5 at Wishaw General Hospital for their loving care and attention given to Betty and the family. The collection raised the sum of £800 which has been forwarded to Leukaemia UK. Published in Carluke Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices