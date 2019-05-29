|
|
|
GILCHRIST Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at Woodhurst Care Home, on Friday, May 24, 2019. Betty, dearest wife of the late Bill Gilchrist, beloved mother of Ronald and devoted gran to Scott and Hannah. Funeral service will be held in St Johns Church, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10.30 am, and thereafter to Holytown Crematorium, for a service of committal at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made to Breast Cancer Care.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More