Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30
St Johns Church
Committal
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:30
Holytown Crematorium
Elizabeth (Betty) GILCHRIST

Elizabeth (Betty) GILCHRIST Notice
GILCHRIST Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at Woodhurst Care Home, on Friday, May 24, 2019. Betty, dearest wife of the late Bill Gilchrist, beloved mother of Ronald and devoted gran to Scott and Hannah. Funeral service will be held in St Johns Church, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10.30 am, and thereafter to Holytown Crematorium, for a service of committal at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made to Breast Cancer Care.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 29, 2019
