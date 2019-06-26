|
CARMICHAEL Elizabeth The family of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Carmichael wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the flowers, cards and kindness shown to them following their sad bereavement. Thanks to the Rev Elspeth MacLean for her comforting service and to Shannon and her colleagues at Ian Brown's for all funeral arrangements and to Alison Brown for the lovely tea. A total of £710 was raised for Forth & Districts Children's Gala Day and Forth Primary School.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 26, 2019
