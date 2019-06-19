Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
13:30
St Paul's Church
Forth
CARMICHAEL Elizabeth Suddenly, at University Hospital, Wishaw, surrounded by her family on June 15, 2019, Elizabeth (Betty), aged 65 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim Carmichael, a dearly loved mum to Brian and Diane and loving mother-in-law to Carol and David. Cherished gran and great-gran to Hayley, Blair, Jackson and Alfie
You'll be forever in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Forth, on Friday, June 21, at 1.30 pm, thereafter to West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 19, 2019
