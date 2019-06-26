Resources More Obituaries for Eileen MACDONALD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eileen MACDONALD

Notice MACDONALD Eileen Kenneth, Lesley, and family would like to thank everyone who sent messages of sympathy, cards, Mass cards and flowers after the loss of Eileen. Special thanks to all who travelled so far to her funeral and all those who contributed financially in the memory of Eileen and Ken with their generous donations to Parkinson's UK. The family will always be indebted to those who made it possible for Eileen to be cared for at home, especially the dedicated and truly wonderful staff of Rosemount Court, HRM Homecare, the doctors and nurses of Carluke Health Centre and the team at South Lanarkshire Social Work Department. Thanks to Father McGill and parishioners of St Athanasius for their support and a special thanks to Eileen Logan for her friendship and frequent visits. Published in Carluke Gazette on June 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices