DONNELLY Edward Anne, Ruth Anne, Neil and Micah would like to thank most sincerely Fr Grant for a beautiful Requiem Mass. Thanks to all relatives, friends and parishioners of St Athanasius, Carluke for prayers, cards and support at this sad time. Special thanks to the Sisters and staff of St Andrew's Hospice for the love and excellent care given to Eddie during his stay and to John Clark Funeral Service for all arrangements. Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
