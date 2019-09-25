|
ANDERSON Edward Margaret Anderson and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the flowers, cards and kind wishes they received during their recent bereavement. Thanks to all who attended the services at Lesmahagow Parish Church and South Lanarkshire Crematorium. Mr Alan Grant for spiritual support and to the Co-op Funeralcare for their care and assistance. A special mention of thanks to the staff at the Bankhouse Care Home for their care of Eddie.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019