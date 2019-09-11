|
|
|
ANDERSON Edward Peacefully, at Bankhouse Care Home on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Edward (Eddie), aged 85 years, much loved husband of Margaret and loving dad to Terry and Kevan, devoted grandpa to Kyrie and Zoe and great-grandpa to Amber ,Calum, Lewis and Lochlann. Funeral service to which all are respectfully invited will take place on Friday,September 13, 1 pm, at Lesmahagow Old Parish Church, thereafter to South Lanarkshire Crematorium, arriving at 2 pm.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019