SCOTT David Peacefully, at the Golden Jubilee Hospital, on August 1, 2019, David John Aitken Scott, cherished and beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Arthur, Sharon, the late Gary, David, Marion and Linda, loved and respected father-in-law to Fiona, Brian, Hanns and Vincent. Adored papa of Kaitlyn, Graeme, Jade, Gordon, Kyle, Erin and Nicole, best friend to Marion. Funeral will take place at Daldowie Crematorium, on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 10.45 am, thereafter to Greyfriars Parish Church, Lanark, at 12 noon and on to New Lanark Mill Hotel. All family and friends are most welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, can be made at the service to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019