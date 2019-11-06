|
David Campbell It is with sadness that the family announces that David died at home, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, aged 86. Cherished husband and soulmate of Shona (nee Foulis), for over 20 years. Beloved uncle, cousin and solicitous friend to all. Connoisseur of classical music, poetry, literature and hill walking. The service of Thanksgiving will be held at Greyfriars Parish Church, Bloomgate, Lanark, ML11 9ET, on Monday, November 11, at 2 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Music in Hospitals and Care.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019