MALINS Clive James Peacefully, in the arms of his beloved soul mate Christine. Clive, loving father to David and Andrew and grandfather to Maya Rose. Special father to Jacqueline, Ross, Paul and Stephanie. Loving grandpa to Marco, Lucy and Anellise. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 12, at South Lanarkshire Crematorium, at 10.15 am. Family flowers only in lieu of donations to Cargill House, Lanark. Thanks to Carluke District Nursing Team especially Sr Sue Brogan and Dr Walker for their care and attention.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
