CRAISE Carola Peacefully, at Greenhills Care Home, Biggar on Thursday October 10, 2019, Carola Austin, beloved wife of the late Adam Craise, much loved mother of Lesley, Ruth and the late Rod, much loved grandma of Adam, Daniel, Matthew and Jen. A private cremation will be followed by a service of celebration of Carola's life at Biggar Rugby Club on Monday, October 21, at 12 noon, to which all friends are invited. No flowers. There will be a retiring collection for Water Aid.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019