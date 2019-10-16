|
THOMSON Betty (nee Gardner) (Forth)
The family would like to thank friends and neighbours for the kind sympathy cards, condolences and floral tributes that they have received during their recent sad loss of Betty, aged 101 years. A special thank you to all the district nurses and carers for all their support. A sincere thank you to Rev Elspeth McLean, for her spiritual comfort and to Ian Brown Funeral Directors, for their assistance. A total of £200 was generously raised for the Haven.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019